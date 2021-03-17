Denton County

Denton Extends Declaration of Disaster, Adopts New COVID-19 Regulations

The new regulations went into effect Tuesday and will last through June 30 alongside the extended Declaration of Local Disaster

By Logan McElroy

The Denton City Council voted Tuesday to extend their local disaster declaration related to the pandemic through June.

The declaration was originally introduced by Mayor Chris Watts on March 13, 2020; the extension includes the following new orders.

  • Denton businesses and establishments are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines
  • No charges and fees from unpaid utility bills will accrue during the time of the order
  • The city manager can still create standard operating procedures and administrative directives, as necessary, to protect the safety of Denton citizens
  • No more than $3,500,000 will be available to the city manager to fund essential response activities and functions not already budgeted ($250,000 will be used for housing assistance)
  • Private, nonprofit, or government sources are able to provide the city manager services, gifts, grants, equipment, supplies, and/or materials for the city
  • Continued authorization for an additional $125,000 for utility assistance

The city said there will be no additional rules for businesses and establishments added to Gov. Abbott's Executive Order GA-34.

Residents seeking utility assistance can call the City of Denton Customer Service line at 940-349-8700. Individuals seeking more information can click here.

