Denton Extends Declaration of Disaster, Adopts New COVID-19 Regulations

The Denton City Council voted Tuesday to extend their local disaster declaration related to the pandemic through June.

The declaration was originally introduced by Mayor Chris Watts on March 13, 2020; the extension includes the following new orders.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Denton businesses and establishments are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines

No charges and fees from unpaid utility bills will accrue during the time of the order

The city manager can still create standard operating procedures and administrative directives, as necessary, to protect the safety of Denton citizens

No more than $3,500,000 will be available to the city manager to fund essential response activities and functions not already budgeted ($250,000 will be used for housing assistance)

Private, nonprofit, or government sources are able to provide the city manager services, gifts, grants, equipment, supplies, and/or materials for the city

Continued authorization for an additional $125,000 for utility assistance

The city said there will be no additional rules for businesses and establishments added to Gov. Abbott's Executive Order GA-34.

Residents seeking utility assistance can call the City of Denton Customer Service line at 940-349-8700. Individuals seeking more information can click here.