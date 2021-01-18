Denton County Woman Says She's Been ‘Terrorized' by Neighbor's ‘Racist' Verbal Attacks, Vandalism

Residents in a Denton County neighborhood say an unstable man is terrorizing a neighbor by throwing food on her property, yelling racist verbal attacks and more.

The neighbors are demanding the Denton County Sheriff's Office do more to protect her and the neighborhood.

Stacey Livingston said she is being "terrorized" by a neighbor to the point that she had to flee her home and stay in a hotel over the weekend.

The Denton County woman took to social media to post accusations of racist attacks by a man living in her neighborhood located between Frisco and Little Elm.

“I have gone through so much emotional trauma at this point, that I don’t feel protected by law enforcement,” she said. “My neighbors have been the ones trying to step in to try to help me.”

It is a neighbor’s home surveillance camera that captured some of Livingston’s claims.

A man, who is white, is seen on video captured over the weekend walking toward her house, repeatedly yelling racial slurs.

Livingston, who is Black, was not home.

“He’s saying: ‘Got to feed a [n-word]. Got to feed a [n-word],” said Livingston. “That’s my [n-word] [expletive].’ And he has food or whatever in his hands and he throws it onto my driveway.”

Livingston said she and her son have always been friendly with the "odd" neighbor down the road.

She said they had never had an issue with the man, and said her son had befriended and helped the man when he injured his foot.

She insisted there was no incident that led to a fallout.

“I think that he got angry that my son left for the weekend because he and my son were friends. My son was helping him as his foot was broken,” she said.

NBC 5 is not identifying the man in question, as he has not been charged with a crime.

Livingston said the verbal attacks began last Wednesday.

“The man was at the door saying: ‘I’ll [expletive] your daughter for a dollar,’” she claims. “It’s known that he has mental health issues and that he harasses people.”

Livingston reached out to neighbors with security cameras.

One neighbor said, she too, heard the man chanting racist words at Livingston and captured it on her security camera.

“He said: ‘I’m going to kill me a [n-word] and make her into dog food,” said the neighbor who asked not to be identified out of fear. “Our kids ride their bikes in the street and play football and catch and I had to tell them this past weekend, 'Sorry, we can't go outside because I don’t know what he’s going to do.'"

Livingston said her home has also been vandalized in the past couple of days.

A cable box was ripped up and the wires were cut. Someone spray-painted "scary [n-word]" and other insults on her driveway.

Neither incident was clearly captured on camera.

Livingston and frightened neighbors have called 911 multiple times and the Denton County Sheriff's Office has been called to the scene.

Livingston said her mailing address is Frisco, but she pays Little Elm taxes. Her house is located in the Hidden Cove neighborhood.

“One of the sheriffs said, ‘I just suggest ma’am that you stay away from the house for a few days until this blows over,’” Livingston said. So she stayed in a hotel over the weekend.

She claimed her calls for help have not been received with a sense of urgency or care.

“Ms. Livingston has a genuine fear for her life,” her attorney Blerim Elmazi said.

Livingston has retained counsel in the matter to advocate for her and to explore all legal avenues.

Elmazi, a civil rights attorney, said the man should be investigated for trespassing, stalking or destruction of property.

This case could also be investigated as a hate crime, he said.

“[Law enforcement] has been alerted to this dozens of times over the weekend, over the week really and have failed to take any serious action,” Elmazi said. “And if they’re not serious about investigating this matter, then they’re doing a huge disservice to not only Ms. Livingston but this neighborhood and potentially letting a dangerous man commit more violent acts.”

Livingston said she felt ignored.

“I just feel like my life doesn’t matter to them,” she said of law enforcement.

What she fears most is "losing my life."

“My biggest fear was my safety,” she said. “And another fear was: If I were to have to take matters into my own hands because the cops wouldn’t do anything, what would that look like for me? What would that look like for a Black woman that documented every time and you don’t do anything and if he comes back to my house and trying to hurt me and I have to take matters into my own hands. Would I have the same right?”

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in response to the allegations.



"We are aware of this situation. This case is under investigation."