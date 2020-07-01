Denton County Transportation Authority to Require Passengers to Wear Face Coverings

Denton County Transportation Authority has announced that passengers will be required to wear face coverings on all agency buses and trains starting Wednesday.

DCTA is recommending that riders, like employees, follow the face-covering requirement to help prevent the spread of virus.

DCTA said that during the pandemic, the agency has increased its safety measures to ensure the safety of passengers and agency staff.

In order to be used properly, face coverings should cover both the mouth and nose, DCTA said.

"We appreciate those who have already done their part to protect themselves and others while riding DCTA," Raymond Suarez, DCTA CEO, said. "Now, we ask that all passengers comply with our new face-covering requirement to help prevent the spread of illness."

DCTA said the agency reserves the right to deny service to passengers who decide to not wear masks while using the transit system.

Local cities that have passed mask ordinance requirements have the authority to determine how each violation will be handled, DCTA said.

For more information about DCTA's COVID-19 response, please visit RideDCTA.net.