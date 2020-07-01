Denton County

Denton County Transportation Authority to Require Passengers to Wear Face Coverings

DCTA is recommending that riders, like employees, follow the face-covering requirement to help prevent the spread of virus

DCTA Denton County Transit Authority
NBC 5 News

Denton County Transportation Authority has announced that passengers will be required to wear face coverings on all agency buses and trains starting Wednesday.

DCTA is recommending that riders, like employees, follow the face-covering requirement to help prevent the spread of virus.

DCTA said that during the pandemic, the agency has increased its safety measures to ensure the safety of passengers and agency staff.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

july 4th 4 hours ago

4th of July Events Across North Texas: See What's Canceled and What's Not

coronavirus 8 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

In order to be used properly, face coverings should cover both the mouth and nose, DCTA said.

"We appreciate those who have already done their part to protect themselves and others while riding DCTA," Raymond Suarez, DCTA CEO, said. "Now, we ask that all passengers comply with our new face-covering requirement to help prevent the spread of illness."

DCTA said the agency reserves the right to deny service to passengers who decide to not wear masks while using the transit system.

Local cities that have passed mask ordinance requirements have the authority to determine how each violation will be handled, DCTA said.

For more information about DCTA's COVID-19 response, please visit RideDCTA.net.

This article tagged under:

Denton CountyDentonDenton County Transportation Authority
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us