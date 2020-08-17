Denton County Transportation Authority Announces Service Changes for August 2020

Denton County Transportation Authority has announced key service changes for August 2020.

According to DCTA, the schedules for Denton Connect Routes 4 and 7 and Lewisville Connect Routes 21 and 22 will be updated to pre-COVID-19 service levels with a 30-minute headway during peak hours and 60-minute headway during off-peak hours.

The schedules for Denton Connect Routes 3 and 6 were updated to enhance on-time performance, the schedules for Routes 1 and 2 will remain the same, and routes 5 and 8 will no longer operate, DCTA said.

For Lewisville Connect Routes 21 and 22, A-train connectivity will be improved at the Hebron and Old Town stations.

All UNT Campus Shuttle schedules will be updated for the Fall 2020 semester. Two new express routes will be added: one that will operate from Lot 20 to Victory Hall, and another that will operate from Lot 20 to the Union.

An extra vehicle will be added to the Discovery Park route during mid-day peak service, and the North Texan route will continue to provide service to The Retreat, DCTA said.

The Denton County Transportation Authority's evening on-demand service from the Downtown Denton Transit Center will operate Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. and will be provided from the DDTC to existing stops along Denton Connect Routes 1, 2, 3, and 6.

The pickup location for the evening on-demand service is at the Downtown Denton Transit Center, and riders may be dropped off at any of the stops along these routes.

DCTA's MK101 Shuttle, which provides service from Monsignor King Outreach Center to Our Daily Bread in Denton, will be back in operation, DCTA said. The service will run Monday through Wednesday starting at 8:30 a.m., and can temporarily be used free of charge.

DCTA said that riders will be alerted in advance of any future fare or schedule changes.