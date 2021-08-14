Denton County to Offer Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose For Eligible People

People who are eligible to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may now register to get the shot at a Denton County vaccination clinic, the county health department said Saturday.

The Denton County Public Health announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

To qualify, a person must have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and have received their second dose at least 28 days ago. The person must also have at least one of the following medical conditions or receive at least one of the following medical treatments:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

To register for one of the upcoming clinics, visit the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal.

Eligible people can also check with their primary care providers or local pharmacies about third dose vaccination appointments, the health department said.

“People with severe immune system limitations may be at further risk,” health department Director Dr. Matt Richardson said in a statement. "Our online system is now able to support pre-registration for all eligible community members for this newly-authorized third dose.”

Anyone with questions may contact the Denton County Public Health COVID-19 hotline by calling 940-349-2585 on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.