Denton County Reschedules COVID-19 Vaccinations Friday Due to Severe Weather

Due to severe thunderstorms expected on Friday, the Denton County Public Health COVID-19 clinic will have revised hours to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and volunteers.

National Weather Service (NWS) Fort Worth predicts lightning and hail Friday afternoon, so the clinic will only operate from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

"Our Denton County Emergency Services and Public Health teams continue to coordinate closely to ensure public safety when the potential for severe weather becomes evident in the forecast," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Individuals with scheduled appointments after 11 a.m. will be contacted within 24 hours to schedule a new appointment time.

Currently, the clinic will remain open the half-day but if weather conditions develop to create a severe situation for Friday morning, DPCH will notify those with impacted appointment times to reschedule.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to register for the DCPH vaccine interest portal click here.