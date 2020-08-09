Denton County Reports 58 New COVID-19 Cases

Denton County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 7,644 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Denton County Public Health also reported 67 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 4,561.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Argyle on Tuesday. Pre-registration is required. Members of the community must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

The testing center will be held at Cross Timbers Church at 1119 US-377 with appointments beginning at 8 a.m.

The county says eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older and individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.