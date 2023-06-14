Denton County

Denton County population soars past one million

The residential population within Denton County was estimated to have reached 1,006,492 by Jan. 1 and more than 1,020,000 by mid-June

By Sara Hummadi

NBC 5 News

Over one million people now live in Denton County.

The county population is growing quickly, with a 3.2% increase in the past year, reaching 1,006,492, according to data released by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG). In comparison, Dallas County only saw a 0.7% increase and Tarrant County saw 1.4%, the top two most populated North Texas counties.

"We knew Denton County was close to surpassing this milestone," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. "With an estimated 86 people moving into Denton County every day, an additional 13,700-plus can be added to that total."

Four towns within southern Denton County are among the fastest-growing cities in North Texas. The NCTCOG estimates Celina grew by 38.8%, Haslet grew by 31%, Argyle grew by 20.3% and Northlake grew by 18%.

This increased population growth has commissioners of Precinct 4, like Dianne Edmondson, working harder to keep up with the pace.

"We continuously have projects underway to address our fast-paced growth," Edmondson said in a statement. "We know our southwest portion of Denton County will grow rapidly over the next decade and we work continuously and collaboratively with our communities to be prepared for it."

Looking to the future, Denton County expects continued growth and considers it a part of its legacy.

"What we do today to prepare for tomorrow will be among the most important things we can accomplish as a county," he said. "The groundwork we lay now will help our future population to flourish."

