Denton County Opens COVID-19 Waitlist to Allow All Adult Texans

Denton County opens up its waitlist to all adults across the state of Texas to prepare for Texas' expansion of vaccine distribution to all adults taking place Monday, March 29.

"In response to the state's announcements, Denton County immediately opened its Vaccine Interest Portal so that all residents can begin signing up," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "We welcome this news so we continue to get shots into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Denton County has reportedly administered 122,495 first doses and 51,779 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The waitlist holds 413,077 individuals with 404,438 invited to schedule an appointment.

Individuals who wish to register for the Denton County Public Health Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist can do so here.

Questions and concerns can be addressed in English and Spanish by calling 940-349-2585 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.