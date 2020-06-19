Denton County OPEN Offers $20 Million in Grants for Business

The Denton County Commissioners Court is launching the second phase of a small business grant program at noon on Monday, June 22, through noon on Monday, July 6, to provide grants up to $50,000 to Denton County businesses that have been negatively financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Denton County Commissioners Court continues to be committed to helping our local businesses recover from the financial losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

In phase two of Denton County OPEN, for-profit businesses headquartered and located in Denton County with 100 or fewer employees, excluding ineligible entities listed below, are eligible to apply.

The amount a business can receive will be based on the documented negative financial impact of COVID-19 between March 1 and June 20.

The $20 million identified for the Denton County OPEN grant is a portion of the stimulus money Denton County received from the US Department of Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the "CARES Act." Denton County is re-investing these funds into the Denton County OPEN program to benefit Denton County businesses impacted by COVID-19.

"Our Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development Corporations across Denton County will again help to promote this program and answer questions, regardless of whether businesses are members or not," Judge Eads said. "We appreciate their willingness to help us get the word out on this second phase of Denton County OPEN."

Michael Talley, Director of Economic Development for Denton County, worked with the Commissioners Court to implement a Chapter 381 Economic Development Agreement to allow the county to administer and develop a program to make grants of public money stimulate, encourage and develop commercial activity in the county.

"The COVID-19 pandemic hit all of our business community hard, especially, our small businesses," Michael Talley said. "This second phase will continue our efforts to assist local businesses who are coping with financial losses even after reopening."

Specific information about the Denton County OPEN grant program is available to read at the Denton County website.

