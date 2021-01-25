Denton County Offers Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Hosts Vaccination Clinic

In Denton County, there will be multiple chances to get vaccinated this week.

According to Denton County Public Health, the department is vaccinating people in the order in which they signed up.

There will be two appointment-only drive-thru vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Friday for those who need to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

The county should have about 8,000 doses, Denton County Public Health said.

Those who are eligible under categories 1A and 1B and have not yet signed up for a vaccine can do so on the county's website or call 940-349-2585.

Denton County Public Health said appointment scheduling messages will be sent between Monday and Wednesday. Location information will be included in that message.

According to Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson, logistic issues could arise between residents who don't return for their second shot and confusion about providers or recipients.

During Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court Meeting, Richardson said DCPH can offer the second dose of the Moderna vaccine starting the week of Jan. 25.

Individuals who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from another provider should return to that provider for your second dose, DCPH said.

Those who have received their first dose through DCPH should receive second dose appointment information in the coming weeks.

Anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine from another provider or is no longer interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from DCPH should remove themselves from the Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist by clicking the link in their email or calling our COVID-19 Call Center, DCPH said.