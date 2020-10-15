providence village

Denton County Man Accused in Double Murder

Cory Washington, 39, is held Thursday in the Denton County Jail on two charges of capital murder with bond set at $1 million

A Denton County man is in custody facing two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her teenage son, police say.

According to an Aubrey police news release, 39-year-old Cory Washington was arrested early Wednesday morning outside the Providence Village home he shared with his girlfriend, 37-year-old April Robinson and her son, 18-year-old Donavan Fielder.

After Washington was taken into custody, officers found Robinson's body in a neighbor's front yard and Fielder's body inside their home. Both had gunshot wounds to their bodies; however, the official cause of death is pending the result of autopsies, police said.

Washington was held in the Denton County Jail on two charges of capital murder with bond set at $1 million.

"This is a tragic incident for the surviving family, and our team is working to ensure that the available evidence speaks for the victims," Aubrey Police Chief Charles Kreidler stated in the release. "We also thank the Northeast, Pilot Point and Little Elm Police Departments for their initial response to the scene and the Denton County Sheriff's office for providing their crime scene team to photograph, document and collect evidence."

Attorney information for Washington was not immediately available.

No further information was released.

