North Texas

Denton County man sentenced to 20 years for distributing child porn

By NBCDFW Staff

Gavel
Getty

A Denton County man has been sentenced to two decades in federal prison for distributing child porn in East Texas.

James Buck Briggs, 49, of The Colony was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Damien Diggs.

The district attorney's office said in December 2021, an undercover law enforcement officer encountered Briggs in an online chat room dedicated to the sexual abuse of children. Briggs and the undercover officer began a chat which resulted in Briggs sending the officer a video depicting child pornography involving a very young female victim.

The undercover officer was able to trace the IP address to Briggs' residence in The Colony and a search warrant was executed.

According to Diggs, a search of Briggs' cellular phone revealed hundreds of images that contained child pornography, and he was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 20, 2022.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Frisco Field Office and the Plano Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maureen Smith, Lesley Brooks, and Marisa Miller.

This article tagged under:

North TexasDenton CountyTHE COLONY
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us