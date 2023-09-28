Denton County man sentenced to 20 years for distributing child porn

A Denton County man has been sentenced to two decades in federal prison for distributing child porn in East Texas.

James Buck Briggs, 49, of The Colony was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Damien Diggs.

The district attorney's office said in December 2021, an undercover law enforcement officer encountered Briggs in an online chat room dedicated to the sexual abuse of children. Briggs and the undercover officer began a chat which resulted in Briggs sending the officer a video depicting child pornography involving a very young female victim.

The undercover officer was able to trace the IP address to Briggs' residence in The Colony and a search warrant was executed.

According to Diggs, a search of Briggs' cellular phone revealed hundreds of images that contained child pornography, and he was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 20, 2022.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Frisco Field Office and the Plano Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maureen Smith, Lesley Brooks, and Marisa Miller.