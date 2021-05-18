capitol riot

Denton County Man Latest North Texan Charged in Jan. 6 Riot at U.S. Capitol

Trophy Club man released, faces several charges related to riot at the U.S. Capitol riot

By Scott Gordon

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
John Minchillo/AP (File)

A Denton County man who is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot surrendered Monday, the latest North Texan to be accused in the attack.

Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club, is accused of entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was released under certain conditions, including that he does not communicate with other accused rioters.

A criminal complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia includes color photographs of Persick inside and outside the U.S. Capitol building wearing a red “Make America Great Again” ball cap.

Kerry Wayne Persick
NBC 5 News/DOJ
Kerry Wayne Persick, pictured, is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Social media photos used as evidence in the DOJ criminal complaint.

An unidentified source tipped off the FBI about his identity and provided at least one photo of him, according to the complaint.

James Mongaras, a Dallas attorney representing Persick, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Persick was the 23rd accused U.S. Capitol rioter arrested by the FBI's Dallas division, which includes the northern half of Texas.

