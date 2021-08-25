Denton County Inmate, Jailer, and Chaplain Die From COVID-19

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a former Denton County Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19, the Denton County Sheriff's Office said.

Though he was not an inmate at the time of his death, 23-year-old Brandon Alexander Dominguez died on Aug. 18 at a hospital and after testing positive for the virus.

According to the Denton County Sheriff's Office, Dominguez's death comes amid a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail that is affecting both inmates and staff.

Assistant Deputy Barry Caver of the Denton County Sheriff's Office said Dominguez was taken to the hospital on Aug. 17 when he began experiencing a medical episode. That same day, a judge granted Dominguez's release through a personal recognizance bond.

"Because of the severity of the nature of the virus and how it was affecting him, they had at the hospital put him on life support," Caver said. "As long as he was in our custody, the family has no say so in regards to whether life support would be continued or stopped. To me, that's just not right. The right thing to do is release and have the family make those medical decisions."

According to Caver, the family chose to stop life-supporting measures.

Two jail staffers also died in the last week due to COVID-19, Caver said. The Denton County Sheriff's Office announced the death of Detention Officer Joseph Rogers, an employee at the Sheriff's Office for 18 years, on Friday. Caver was notified of the second death, a chaplain, Tuesday morning.

Five other jail employees were out sick with the coronavirus on Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Denton County Sheriff's Office, Dominguez was booked into jail for the third time on July 2 for a motion to adjudicate guilt on a drug possession charge, meaning that a Denton County court would be proceeding with Dominguez's 2018 case for possession of a controlled substance.

Caver said Dominguez was previously treated for other medical issues twice before he was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff's Office said.

Even though he wasn't an inmate at the time of his death, the Texas Rangers are investigating Dominguez's death as a custodial death because of technicalities in the timeline of his medical treatment and death.

"He was taken to the hospital still in our custody … and the judge eventually issued a personal recognizance bond to release the charges pending from our end," Caver said. "Because of the fact that the inmate is a civilian and was unconscious and was unable to actually sign the bond, technically he's still in our custody even though legally he's not. … According to rules at the Texas Commission of Jail Standards, if an inmate is unable to sign his bond, he's still technically in our custody."

Dominguez is the second Denton County Jail inmate to die from COVID-19. Rodney Puente, 52, died on Oct. 18, 2020. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the hospital for 26 days before he died, the Denton County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Denton County Sheriff's Office, Caver said last year that Puente also had multiple serious medical problems.

According to the custodial death report, Puente's cause of death was cardiac arrest, acute respiratory failure, and COVID-19 pneumonia. The report was filed roughly a month after his death.

Caver said 15 inmates are currently sick with COVID-19, and 356 jail inmates are under medical observation and isolated from the rest of the jail population for 12 to 14 days because of exposure to the coronavirus.

According to Denton County Sheriff's Office, Caver said the jail doesn't have enough single-bed cells to quarantine people.

"Unfortunately, we've had to change our COVID protocols because I'm so short-staffed. I have 116 vacancies," Caver said. "Last year I credit the fact that we were able to somewhat isolate [COVID-19] better because of those protocols. … As soon as someone came in, we put them in a separate housing unit and quarantined. But now because of the fact that I've got so many vacancies, I have tons of beds but not the staff to run them."

Caver said the 116 vacancies of the 327 postings do not account for people on family leave, medical leave, or military leave. Caver said he's sure that leaves him with about a 40% vacancy, the Denton County Sheriff's Office said.

Caver said he did not know if Dominguez was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Denton County Public Health has run three COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the jail, but according to Caver, inmates can also refuse the vaccine. Inmates are asked about their vaccination status after they're booked, Caver said.

As part of the Sandra Bland Act, Caver said officials reported the death to the Texas Attorney General.

"Any time [a custodial death] occurs, then that investigation will be conducted by an outside agency," he said. "Probably a majority of the counties in the state, as standard protocol, always call the Rangers to investigate."