Denton County firefighter rescues fawn surrounded by smoke

A heartwarming video shows Denton County firefighters saving a fawn from a grass fire on Thursday.

As fire services fought the grass fire, they spotted a fawn surrounded by smoke. One firefighter ran to its rescue and carried it back to safety, where it was given oxygen and water.

The fawn was turned over to a wild animal rescue, WildRescue, Inc/Rabbit Rescue, who provided fluids.

On Friday morning, NBC 5 learned the fawn was recovering well and was up and around on her own.

"We’re happy to report that the fawn is now up and about, ambulating on her own, and hungry. Today she will be transported to Fawns and Friends to continue her rehabilitation," county officials said.

Denton County Emergency Services were working on putting out multiple grass fires that spanned 40-50 acres of land in the area southbound of Interstate 35W and Farm-to-Market Road 407 near Corral City.