Denton County explosion leaves 3 ranch hands hospitalized, investigation underway

Investigators are looking into what caused an explosion in Pilot Point that left three men hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

According to the Denton County Fire Marshall, authorities received a call about an explosion at a property in the 8200 block of Farm to Market 455 E around 12:35 p.m.

Emergency crews said when they arrived at the property, they found three men who appeared to be in their mid-40s suffering from injuries.

One man was taken to a hospital in Plano for burns, and the other men were taken to Medical City Denton Hospital.

Fire officials said the men were ranch hands on the property.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, and there is no word on the condition of the victims.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.