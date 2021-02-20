Denton County Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinics to Reopen

Denton County's drive-thru vaccination clinics at Texas Motor Speedway will reopen on Wednesday following the inclement weather closures from the past week.

According to Denton County Public Health, those who are due for their second dose of the vaccine will receive priority.

The availability of second dose appointments is currently limited by manufacturer, and the department is currently awaiting additional vaccine.

"We are excited the weather will be much safer this next week & we can begin offering second dose appointments," Judge Andy Eads said. "We know those due for second doses are anxiously awaiting their appointments from us, & we are eager to vaccinate them this week."

DCPH said the department will begin sending appointments this weekend to Moderna first dose recipients from Jan. 20, and Pfizer first dose recipients from Jan. 29, Feb. 4, and Feb. 5.

Once DCPH receives additional vaccine shipments, additional second dose appointments will be sent to Moderna recipients from Jan. 22 and 27. DCPH will vaccinate Moderna recipients from Jan. 29 early the following week.

"Even though both CDC and DSHS advise second doses can be given up to six weeks after the first doses, we are hoping to quickly vaccinate those due this past week and those due this coming week," DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said. "We are eagerly awaiting additional shipments of the Moderna vaccine, as are individuals due for their second dose, and we will send those additional appointments as soon as the vaccine is safely on-hand."

DCPH will resume first dose appointments on the week of March 1.

The department will continue to vaccinate individuals utilizing the waitlist in the order of sign up. All DCPH mass vaccination clinics are appointment only, and those without appointments will not be vaccinated, DCPH said.

DCPH will send second dose appointments via text message and email.

The department's COVID-19 call center, which is available for both English and Spanish speakers, is currently closed, but will reopen Monday at 8 a.m. at 940-349-2585.