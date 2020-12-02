Denton County Deputy Chief Constable Dies of COVID-19 Complications at Age 66

Denton County has announced that Precinct 2 Chief Deputy Constable M. Wayne Rhodes has died from a COVID-19-related illness.

Rhodes was 66 years old.

Rhodes began his career in law enforcement in 1995 with Denton County Sheriff's Office. In 1998, he became a member of the Denton County Constable Precinct 2 office and has served as Chief Deputy since 2005.

"Chief Rhodes was not only an excellent administrator, he was a wealth of knowledge on civil law, acting as a resource for Constable offices throughout the state," Constable Michael Truitt said.

Rhodes leaves behind a wife, six children, and 16 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale.

"Chief Rhodes is an example that we all want to follow," Precinct 2 County Commissioner Ron Marchant said. "He was dedicated to God, family and duty to his country. His service to Denton County has been one of compassion, loyalty and love for his job. We grieve with his family and the Denton County law enforcement family."