Denton County Commissioner injured and husband killed, grandson in custody, police say

The grandson of a Denton County Commissioner has been charged with murder and assault after stabbing his grandparents early Monday morning, according to Lewisville police.

The Lewisville Police Department said officers responded to a report of an assault in progress in the 1000 block of Springwood Drive at about 3:53 a.m. Monday morning.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man and a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals.

The female victim was identified as Bobbie J. Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 3. She was the first Black mayor of Lewisville and also served on the Lewisville City Council.

Commissioner Mitchell's husband, Fred Mitchell, passed from his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after 5 a.m.

According to police, Michell Blake Reinacher, the grandson of the victims, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody without incident. He booked into the Lewisville jail and is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"The crime scene remains active as LPD crime scene investigators and detectives continue processing evidence and working to determine the circumstances that led to the attack," police said in the news release.

The Denton County website shows Commissioner Mitchell and her husband have two children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Michell Reinacher is Bobbie's daughter's son. Online searches show Reinacher attended Flower Mound High School and played football as a freshman for McMurry University in Abilene in 2019.

The Denton County website lists numerous accolades for Commissioner Mitchell, who was first elected to the court in 2000.

A vigil has been scheduled for Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville for 7 p.m.