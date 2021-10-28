Denton County Cancels Drive-Thru Vax Clinics Due to High Winds Forecast

Denton County Public Health has cancelled drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Thursday and Friday due to forecasted high winds.

According to DCPH, models from the National Weather Service Fort Worth forecasters show high wind speeds during clinic operation hours on both days, causing safety concerns for attendees, staff, and volunteers.

"Our National Weather Service colleagues continue to be a critical planning partner for our booster clinic operations," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "After reviewing updated forecasts from NWS, high winds in excess of 40 miles per hour create safety concerns for all on-site requiring us to cancel drive-thru clinics on Thursday and Friday."

Though the clinics will be closed, individuals can also get booster doses from primary care providers and/or pharmacies, DCPH said.

"The safety of our community members, staff, and volunteers at our outdoor clinics continues to be our highest priority," DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said. "We look forward to providing booster dose appointments as soon as we've confirmed new dates and times."

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH's Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, click here.

To find providers and pharmacies within Denton County with COVID-19 vaccines available, visit vaccines.gov/search or dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.

Booster dose eligibility information from CDC can be found on the CDC website. For questions or concerns, DCPH's COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.