Denton County Baker Selling ‘Protest Cookies' With a Message

A Denton County baker has been in national food competitions for her elaborate cakes. Now, her sweets are in the spotlight for a different reason.

Customers say the sweet treats at Hive Bakery in Flower Mound speak for themselves.

Most also like what owner Haley Popp has to say.

“When I opened Hive, I just kind of promised myself it was going to have my voice come hell or high water,” Popp said.

Popp has been baking for 17 years and opened Hive Bakery four years ago.

She created a buzz in early May when she posted a photo of a cake on Facebook after the Supreme Court's draft opinion of Roe v. Wade was leaked.

“We simply posted a cake that said ‘my body my choice’ and the backlash from this community was unreal as well as the support,” Popp said.

Sales, Popp says, more than doubled in May with customers placing orders from around the world.

“We had to ship things to New Zealand, we had to ship things to Canada,” Popp said.

Normally, Fourth of July themed treats would be on the menu heading into the holiday weekend.

But because Roe was overturned, Popp says "protest cookies" took their place.

The message on the cookies isn't sugar-coated.

“We're absolutely terrified that we live in a country that takes away your right to personal freedom,” Popp said.

She says her "protest cookies" sell out online within hours of being posted.

The line at the store Friday morning was out the door.

“We fought very hard to get to this point, and I don't know why we're trying to step backwards,” said customer Todd Treece.

“Her posts always resonate with me because we live in quite a bubble out here. It’s very conservative,” said customer Angie Miller.