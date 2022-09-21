Denton Community Stays Cool as Summer Weather Lingers Into Fall

At Welcome Home Denton Snow Cones no one is complaining about the heat.

"Everybody loves a snow cone on a hot day," owner Sarah Bradley said.

Even though it doesn't feel like it, Bradley is prepared to serve fans of fall.

"I have all these fun Halloween toppings, little eyeballs and that kind of stuff,” Bradley said. “I mean if you live in Texas you know it's pretty much hot until after Halloween anyway."

However, for some these temperatures can be more critical.

"You can get heat stroke in 85-degree weather,” Jane Piper Lunt with Denton Water Project said. “With these temperatures in particular."

Piper-Lunt and several other volunteers work to provide cold water around town for the homeless and anyone in need.

"We have six coolers right now all over town,” Piper-Lunt said. “We fill them with water and ice every day."

They've given out about 200,000 bottles of water since June of last year. They are hoping for donations because supplies are running low. But they are determined to keep giving.

"It's important because water is life," Denton Water Project volunteer Julie Collins said.

"People tell us it saves lives because homeless people have such a hard time accessing cold water," Piper-Lunt said.

For now, they and many others are just hoping for fall weather soon.

"Well I guess I'm being hopeful,” shopper Patty Windsor said while buying fall mums. “I'm ready for fall even though it's not here."

The Denton Water Project is part of the organization Denton Basic Service Center. To learn more click here.