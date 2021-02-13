Denton Civic Center to Open as Emergency 24-Hour Warming Station

The Denton Civic Center will open as an emergency 24-hour warming station starting Sunday at 12 p.m. for people who need shelter from winter weather conditions, the city says.

The city said the Civic Center would be available for anyone who needed a place to stay, including stranded motorists, people who have lost essential services in their homes and people who are homeless.

The Civic Center will have restrooms, seating, water, snacks and basic sanitary items, according to the city of Denton. Facemasks will be required.

The Denton Civic Center isloated at 321 E. McKinney Street.

The city will offer several other warming locations during the day. The MLK Jr. and North Lakes recreation centers will be open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Sunday and operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Five Denton fire stations will also allow the public access to restrooms and water, however no sitting areas will be made available.

The city said the operation of the center would be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis as the weather moves through Denton.

