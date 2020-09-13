Denton City Officials Review Case of Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop

City of Denton staff are conducting an in-depth review of the processing claims and benefits owed to a police officer shot in the line of duty.

Officer Urbano "Urban" Rodriguez of the Denton Police Department was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Oct. 29, 2019.

City Manager Todd Hileman directed staff to review Officer Rodriguez's case after being made aware of concerns regarding the conduct of a third-party administrator.

Third-party administrators are routinely used by organizations to avoid potential conflicts of interest and ensure due-process for the employee and the employer, the City of Denton said.

A third-party administrator also has the authority to determine the processes that must to be followed in order for an injured employee to access the benefits they are owed while remaining compliant with the required state statutes.

According to the City of Denton, staff identified several concerns with the third-party administrator's handling of Officer Rodriguez's case including a lack of clarity and poor communication with Officer Rodriguez and his family.

The City of Denton's Human Resources Director intervened on behalf of Officer Rodriguez and his family, taking responsibility for the rental van provided to the family and working with the insurance company to expedite the purchasing process.

The van is expected to be delivered to Officer Rodriguez and his family during the week of Sept. 21, the City of Denton said.

The City is also securing a specialized care manager to work with Officer Rodriguez and his family as they navigate the process of accessing the benefits owed to him.

According to the City of Denton, the City Manager is will conduct a review of the third-party administrator and consider taking corrective measures within a 30-day time period.

During the Denton City Council meeting on Sept. 22, 2020, the City Manager and Police Chief will propose an extension of the Line of Duty Injury Leave of Absence benefits for Officer Rodriguez and consider a resolution to provide the City Manager and City Attorney flexibility to make decisions regarding additional requests or benefits, city officials said.