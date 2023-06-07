Denton city leaders vote against measure to validate decriminalization of marijuana, still ordinance remains

A city council meeting in Denton grew tense Tuesday as citizens and city leaders debated decriminalizing marijuana.

It came months after more than 70 percent of voters voted in support of a proposition that would prohibit police from making arrests or writing tickets for low-level possession of marijuana.

The ordinance also keeps them using the smell of marijuana as a cause for search and seizure and it prohibits the use of city money to test THC levels.

But some city staff and leaders have questioned in recent months whether the city can enforce those measures, especially those that contradict state and federal law along with the city’s charter.

That debate led to the council’s vote Tuesday on whether to fully enact the ordinance, which failed four to three.

Still, they made it clear it remains on the books at the will of voters.

The decision followed two hours of debate.

More than 30 residents stepped up to a podium to share their views, including those who voted for the ordinance and support decriminalization along with members of law enforcement who say the new ordinance limits how they do their jobs.