Denton names longtime law enforcement leader as new chief of police

The city of Denton announced its new chief of police Thursday. Jessica Robledo, who has been serving as the interim chief for the past five months, is now the city's new chief of police.

The city manager said Robledo has the relationships and leadership skills needed to lead their police department successfully.

“As we continue our work in creating a safer community, Chief Robledo has the relationships and leadership to successfully lead our police force,” says City Manager Sara Hensley. “We are confident that she will continue to lead with the same dedication and integrity that has marked her tenure as Interim Chief. She truly values and respects the profession, her staff, and our community, and I know that we will be able to work together to stand up for and protect Denton’s values.”

Robledo has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience and brings 16 years of executive and supervisory experience to the Denton Police Department. She spent 30 years with the Austin Police Department before retiring as assistant chief of police and then spent four years as the chief of police in Pflugerville.

Denton said Robledo "previously served as the Executive Chair of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and Vice President of Law Enforcement Executives of Central Texas and holds memberships with regional, state, and national professional organizations." Robledo holds a bachelor of science in physical education from Angelo State University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, and the Leadership Development Program at the Major Cities Chiefs Association’s Police Executive Leadership Institute.

Community members are invited to meet Robledo and officers at the inaugural Denton Police Chief’s Run from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. The 1-mile run, which celebrates the department’s 20th Training Academy class graduation, will take place at Quakertown Park following a brief welcome at the Civic Center at 321 E. McKinney Street.