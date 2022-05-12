Denton Catholic Pregnancy Center Vandalized: Police

Denton police are looking for the person who vandalized Loreto House, a local Catholic pregnancy center in Denton County, early Saturday morning.

Denton police officers were called to the pregnancy center at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday after graffiti was found to have been spraypainted on the building on North Bonnie Brae Street.

According to the center's executive director, the staff left at about 7 p.m. Friday and discovered the damages the next morning.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

A review of the facility's camera system showed a person approaching the building at about 3 a.m. and spraypainting three cameras with white and purple spray paint.

Investigators also confirmed the words "Forced Birth is Murder" and "Not a Clinic" had been spraypainted onto the building's facade and a sign.

The person left the area at about 3:10 a.m.

Denton Police said the damage to the building is estimated to be between $750 and $2,500.

Officials said the center offers assistance to women and men and their children from the moment of conception until age 3, providing resources such as parental education, emotional, and spiritual support.

No further details have been released.

If you have information regarding the person seen in the surveillance video or information related to this incident, then please contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477 or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.