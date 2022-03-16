Denton

Denton Cat in Top 10 Running for the Next Cadbury Bunny

The grand prize will cover the contestant's medical expenses and will be donated to the Ukraine Animal Fund.

As warmer weather and the Easter season approaches, a new Cadbury is in town.

Denton cat Will O' Wisp was chosen as one of the top 10 finalists to be the next Cadbury Bunny.

The 2-year-old contestant is a rescue with an amputated tail, but that doesn't stop the adorable kitten from representing her state.

Voting began March 8 and participants can place their ballots every day until the polls close on March 22.

This year, the Cadbury team is continuing its partnership with ASPCA by donating $5,000 to the organization as well as an additional $5,000 for every 5,000 votes cast.

If Ms. Wisp wins, she'll take home the grand prize of $5,000 and star in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial in the Spring.

Part of the proceeds will cover Will O's vet bills and the rest will be donated to the Ukraine Animal Fund.

To see Will O's purrfect tryout video and cast your vote, visit https://bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com.

