Denton Bus System Makes Big Changes Effective Monday

The Denton County Transportation Authority is making significant changes to its bus routes starting on Monday morning.

In general, buses along the six routes in the Connect bus system will start running later in the morning and stop running earlier in the evening, but in between those times, the buses will run more frequently and make more stops.

The DCTA is eliminating 23 of its previous bus stops along its six routes, but it is adding 27 new stops.

A full list of the changes to the system can be found here.

In addition to the updated bus routes, the DCTA board indicated last week that it will keep the .75 cent per ride rate that it has been charging for its GoZone On-Demand vans for the foreseeable future.

The GoZone system allows riders to request a van to pick them up either at, or near, their current location and drop them off at a desired location.

