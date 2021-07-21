Denton Black Film Festival Summer Bash 2021

Join NBC 5 at the Denton Black Film Festival’s Summer Bash!

Hang out with Denton Black Film Festival friends and family for a night of music, drinks, and dancing featuring DJ Spin Mo. Watch short film screenings, enter raffles, and play games. Whether it’s Uno, dominoes or your favorite deck of cards, bring them and your competitive spirit for a night of fun! Enjoy food and support the Black-owned food truck, The Caribbean Cajun, a mix of Caribbean and Cajun cuisine.

Don’t miss the fun! Head over to the Rubber Gloves Recording Studio located at 411 E Sycamore Street in Denton. The party starts at 8 pm this Friday, July 23, and ends at midnight.

DBFF Summer Bash 2021

Friday, July 23

8pm-12am

Rubber Gloves Recording Studio

411 E Sycamore Street

Denton, TX

For more information, click here.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor for the Denton Black Film Festival.