Denton Black Film Festival returns for the 11th year

By NBCDFW Staff

The Denton Black Film Festival has returned for its 11th year in North Texas, and NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Denton Black Film Festival Institute invite you to attend.

The theme for 2025 is “Resilience," and the festival brings together filmmakers, film industry leaders, emerging artists, moviegoers, and entertainment seekers.

Premiere screenings, filmmaker workshops, and panel discussions will take place at venues across Denton from Wednesday, January 22 to Sunday, January 26, and online until February 2.

More than 70 movies will be shown, but the Denton Black Film Festival isn’t only about films. There are also entertainment experiences for music, comedy, spoken word, art, gaming, and more.

Festival passes start at $42.49. Individual event prices vary, and some are free to attend.

To see the full schedule, click HERE.

