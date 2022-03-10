Denton Barber Creates Safe Space for Everyone

You might not think twice about getting a haircut, but for people with sensory sensitivity, it can be a harrowing experience. Now, a North Texas barber is working to change that.

"I wanted to be able to give that experience to everybody," said Anthony Proa, owner of The Dapper Devil.

9-year-old Atticus Chronister is a regular at The Dapper Devil. Atticus is on the autism spectrum.

"Some days he felt like getting a haircut and some days he did not," said Pora.

"Ah, to get him to relax enough to trust that I wasn't going to do anything to hurt him," said Proa.

Proa is sensitive to sensitivity issues as he has two boys who are autistic.

"I don't want it to be a traumatic experience," said Pora.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"He's just got a great energy and you can tell that he cares," said Cat Chronister, Atticus' mother.

The art of distraction is the sharpest tool in this shop.

"Can you tell me about your favorite superhero?" said Pora.

"My favorite superhero?" responded Atticus.

"Just to see them light up, that self-realization, that 'oh wow this looks really great,'" said Pora.

Pora said he wants The Dapper Devil to be a safe space, where everyone feels welcome.