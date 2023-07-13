Denton asking residents to conserve water after leak in waterline

Denton Water Utilities is asking residents to conserve water temporarily due to a leak on one of the city's raw waterlines.

According to the city, the following measures are requested to help alleviate the strain on the water supply until the issue is resolved:

Avoid washing cars, trucks, and boats at home.

Refrain from draining and refilling pools or filling new pools and/or ornamental fountains.

Utilize a broom instead of a hose to clear sidewalks, porches, and driveways of debris.

Please adhere to the summer lawn and landscape ordinance by watering only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Efforts are currently underway to repair the leak and restore standard water supply as quickly as possible and there is no impact to water quality, according to the city.

An update will be given by 12 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

The city of Denton released a statement Thursday evening stating:

"Good evening, The main is one of two raw water lines that draws water from Lake Lewisville to our Lake Lewisville Water Treatment Plan inside the City Limits. We don't foresee the repair time being long, but we're currently assessing and should have a better idea of the repair time by noon tomorrow. Our crews won't stop working until the repair is complete. We'll keep people up to date via the City's social media."

To learn more about the city's Drought Contingency Plan and additional water conservation measures, residents are encouraged to visit the official website here.