Denton Announces Finalists for New Police Chief

There are now five finalists in the selection process for Denton's new Chief of Police, the City of Denton announced Tuesday.

City Manager Sara Hensley announced the five finalists for the position Tuesday afternoon:

Darren Steele, Assistant Police Chief, Irving, Texas

Elvia Williams, Police Chief (ret.), Richton Park, Illinois

Darren Stevens, Assistant Police Chief, Frisco, Texas

Doug Shoemaker, Police Chief, Grand Junction, Colorado

Danny Williams, Major of Police, Dallas, Texas

"We are very impressed with the experience that these finalists have demonstrated," Hensley said. "Public safety is a very critical service that we offer, and these candidates have a diverse set of leadership experiences that can serve our community well."

According to their release, the city began the nationwide search and selection process in June. A total of 35 applicants responded.

After a round of screening and interviews, Hensley, Assistant City Manager and current Police Chief Frank Dixon and Human Resources staff worked with a recruitment firm to select the five finalists based on application, resume and experience.

Dixon announced earlier this year he would step down as chief after accepting the assistant city manager position. According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Dixon said he'd remain as chief until a replacement is named.

The city said they will conduct all-day interviews on Thursday which will consist of tours and panel interviews. The city is hosting a public reception to meet the finalists on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Development Services Building at 401 N. Elm Street.

Community members are invited to attend, meet the candidates and provide feedback.