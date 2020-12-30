Demolition of Cavile Place Public Housing Community Underway in Fort Worth

The demolition of the 1950s-era J.A. Cavile Place public housing community is underway and will continue through March.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the construction area is closed to pedestrian traffic.

Midwest Wrecking Co. of Texas will work with prime contractor 1 Priority Environmental Services LLC to clear the landmark red brick buildings from the 22-acre site off Etta Street, south of East Rosedale Street, the City of Fort Worth said.

The City of Fort Worth said the property will be the future home of three phases of mixed-income housing as part of the Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative.

According to the City of Fort Worth, Cavile's 300 units were home to generations of southeast Fort Worth families.

As of June 30, all Cavile residents relocated to homes of their choice. Former residents can return to the community as new housing comes online over the next several years.

The Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Transformation Plan calls for modern apartment complexes to be built in six phases. The plan also calls for a new community hub and an aquatics center, the City of Fort Worth said.

Construction of the first development, the Cowan Place senior living community located at the intersection of Rosedale Street and Stalcup Road, is scheduled to begin in spring 2021.

The Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative is a collaboration between Fort Worth Housing Solutions, the City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth ISD, McCormack Baron Salazar and Urban Strategies Inc., with support from area agencies.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Fort Worth Housing Solutions and the City of Fort Worth a $35 million grant in April to fund the revitalization of the neighborhood.