Democrats visit City Hall seeking Dallas Mayor's resignation

Dallas County Democrats went to Dallas City Hall Wednesday seeking the resignation of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Dallas city government is supposed to be non-partisan. Elected officials compete for votes without party labels.

But Johnson served many years in the Texas House as a Democrat before becoming the mayor.

Democrats now claim Johnson violated his trust with voters by publicly switching to the Republican party last week, just months after being re-elected as the mayor.

Johnson also lost a 10 to 5 Dallas City Council vote last week for the much lower property tax rate he had been seeking.

In an article for the Wall Street Journal after that vote, Johnson said the Republican party more closely reflects his position on issues and he will vote in the next Republican Primary.

“The seat was not partisan until the mayor made it so,” Dallas County Democratic Party Chairman Kardal Coleman said. “He has defrauded the voters of Dallas. People are enraged. The calls are coming through in mass, both locally and around the state.”

Johnson was alone on the May re-election ballot, with only write-in candidates making noise in opposition.

Write-in candidate Jrmar Jefferson Wednesday said less than 8% of Dallas voters participated in the May election, showing a lack of interest in the choices.

“The mayor’s intention to run for state office has overshadowed his commitment to mayor of Dallas,” Jefferson said.

Johnson did not acknowledge public speakers at the city council meeting who complained about him and he did not resign.

Johnson was sworn in for a second four-year term as Dallas Mayor by Republican Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn in June.

As mayor Johnson has fostered ties with the Texas Republican officials who dominate state government.

Dallas County Republican Party Chairperson Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu said Johnson’s switch is not entirely surprising.

“His positions before he was elected are basically the same ones he has now. He’s always been a fiscal conservative. He’s been very supportive of law enforcement,” Stoddard-Hajdu said. “I did reach out to him as soon as I found out about it and welcomed him to the party.”

In heavily Republican Texas, Johnson may have a better chance at statewide office as a Republican, but he would also have a Democratic past to overcome.

The Dallas County GOP leader said she does not know what Johnson’s future plan might be.

“There’s a lot of speculation. This is a big move, to have the mayor of a top ten city switch parties, is a big move. So, there’s going to be a lot of speculation,” she said.

Mayor Johnson did not respond to requests from NBC5 for comment Wednesday.

He has said he intends to complete his term as Mayor but otherwise has not publicly stated his future political plans.