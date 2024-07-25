Delta meltdown impacting DFW travelers

More frustration at DFW Airport over the meltdown at Delta Airlines causing delays, cancellations, and mix-ups. The impact of the global Microsoft outage could be felt for several more days.

It’s been a journey for passenger Lajuan Moore. Because of the global Microsoft meltdown, she couldn’t check in for her flight from Lagos, Nigeria. From there, it was a domino effect.

“I had to fly to Paris. And that was like eight and a half hours. And then I had a two-hour delay and I had to fly from Paris to Atlanta Georgia. Nine and a half hours,” Moore.

Then, after landing in Dallas, she had the task of searching for her luggage. Delta Airlines canceled more than 400 flights Tuesday alone, and more than 300 flights were delayed as they wrestled with the impacts of the global IT outage.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Favor Ifediora was expecting her grandmother on an international flight. Her grandmother’s flight was delayed, and the luggage was still to be found.

“When we looked online, they said there’s two that are supposedly here that are checked in the states. But the other three are not. We don’t know where they are,” said Ifedoria.

All day at DFW terminal E luggage piled up, waiting to be claimed.

“She’s not here right now and I just want all of her stuff to be in safekeeping,” she said.

The pileup of problems prompted an investigation by the Department of Transportation.

In a statement on its website Monday, Delta estimated that more than half of its IT systems worldwide rely on Microsoft Windows, meaning the airline took a major blow compared to its competitor.

Rodney Smith said he’d been monitoring the situation and became a bit nervous.

“On the way here, I notice that my bags were already here in Dallas, and I was getting on the plane headed to Dallas,” said Smith.

Fortunately, he retrieved his luggage. As for his return flight in a few days, he’s holding his breath.

“It will Sunday. So, everything should be smooth by Sunday. Hopefully. Prayerfully, yes,”