Delta Flight Diverted to DFW Airport After ‘Onboard Customer Disturbance'

A Delta flight was diverted to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport late Monday afternoon due to an "onboard customer disturbance," the airline says.

Delta flight 365 took off Monday from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was supposed to land at Los Angeles International Airport before the incident.

One passenger tweeted a photo of police in the aisle with the caption: “unfriendly skies.”

Delta Airlines called the incident rare and regrettable and released the following statement Monday night.



“Flight 365 en route from Atlanta to Los Angeles diverted to Dallas following an onboard customer disturbance. Situations like these are rare and regrettable for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft. We applaud our flight crew's quick decision to divert and address the situation as expeditiously as possible so the remainder of our customers can resume their travels."