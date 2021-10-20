Delta-8 THC Products Illegal in Texas, Updated Health Department Website Says

The Texas Department of State Health Services updated its website Friday with the clarification that delta-8 THC products — which many thought were legal under the 2018 federal Farm Bill — are still considered a controlled substance in Texas.

A notice on the Consumable Hemp Program page now reads: “All other forms of THC, including Delta 8 in any concentration and Delta 9 exceeding 0.3%, are considered Schedule I controlled substances.”

House Bill 1325, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed in 2019, legalized hemp products under 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

A day before the change, The Dallas Morning News published a story about the product many thought was legal in Texas, or at least in a “gray area,” Kim Augsburger, who owns CBD American Shaman in College Station, told local station KBTX-TV.

