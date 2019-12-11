Delivery Driver Shot 4 Times, Suspected Gunman Arrested After Argument Over Stolen Food

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a DoorDash delivery driver four times after they got into a fight Monday morning in Dallas, police said.

Travis Jahns faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jahns was arrested after police say he was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with the delivery driver prior to the shooting.

Police responded about 3:19 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road where they found the complainant lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the lobby of the apartment complex, according to an arrest affidavit. The complainant had blood on his head and apparent gunshot wounds.

The complainant told police that he was shot by the person he was delivering food to. The officer saw food and liquid spilled onto the floor of the lobby. The officer also saw Jahns and his wife sitting in the corner crying and appearing to be upset, according to the arrest affidavit. They told the officer that Travis had been punched in the face.

The complainant told police that he was delivering the food when Travis Jahns accused him of taking food from the order and the two started arguing. The complainant told Jahns they could go outside to fight and started to walk away. Then Jahns asked him where he was going and the complainant told him that he was going outside to "beat his ass," the arrest affidavit said.

They started to argue more then the complainant punched Jahns in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, the arrest affidavit said. The complainant said Jahns pulled out a gun from his waistband and the complainant started to run out of the lobby when Jahns shot at him four times.

The complainant was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He was shot twice in the buttocks and shot in each wrist.

Jahns was arrested and transported to Dallas police headquarters where he was interviewed by assault detectives. He was booked into jail and posted a $35,000 bond.