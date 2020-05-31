Dallas

Deep Ellum Businesses Cleaning Up in Aftermath of Protest

For the second night in a row, Deep Ellum businesses were vandalized following protests.

By Noelle Walker

NBC 5 News

Sunday morning deliveries outside small businesses in Deep Ellum included boards and brooms.

"Deep Ellum was one of the communities here in Dallas that really makes it feel like home to me," Jaime de Leon said, as he joined an army of community volunteers helping to clean up. "It hurts me to see it vandalized and ripped apart."

At least a dozen businesses in Deep Ellum were hit Saturday night, after a second night of protests spilled into the neighborhood, leaving a trail of broken windows and graffiti.

"The irony of it," Monica Smith said, assessing the damage to her law office on Main Street. "I defend people whose civil rights have been violated. These aren't protesters, these are opportunists. Protesters know that small businesses are the backbone of black and brown communities."

Some businesses remained open, with boarded up windows.

"We came out to support," Scott Macray said. as he ordered brunch at All Good Cafe, a business hit by vandals. "I don't support the destruction. I do support the protests."

"Deep Ellum is a really great community. In times of crisis, we've come together," said Audra Cabral, owner of Tiki Loco. "We'll come back. It'll be fine."

Dallasdeep ellum
