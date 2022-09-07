Deep Ellum Arts Festival Will Not Be Returning After 28 Seasons

Some people who live in Deep Ellum are sad to hear a long-standing tradition is no more.

This year's 28th annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival was the last one.

"A really good place to come and just enjoy a lot of different kinds of art,” Deep Ellum resident Caleb Wells said.

The arts festival founder Stephen Millard started the event in 1994.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"The first year was one block and then within five years, it was six blocks," Deep Ellum Arts Festival founder Stephen Millard said.

He added since the pandemic financing a free festival is tough without sponsorships and with increasing costs.

"With all your staging companies, fencing, and production costs they all need deposits,” Millard said. “Their costs have gone through the roof. Quotes we are getting are up 40 to 50% over what we paid last year."

There are also increasing issues surrounding security at large urban outdoor events.

"The cost of that has become astronomical if you can even find the off-duty officers available to work the event,” Millard said. “Our police liaison is telling us they are having to bring people in out of county and then it's hard to fill those quotas."

Despite its success over the years, some people took issue with it claiming it did not involve enough local businesses and artists.

"Not too much local artists which I'm not sure if it's a downfall,” Wells said. “But I think in my opinion I think it could be a little bit more inclusive when it comes to having more locals in here."

They are hoping if something replaces the festival it includes more Deep Ellum connections.

"Kind of like finding a middle ground for the businesses and for the arts festival and kind of having like a designated area where you are not compromising the local businesses,” Deep Ellum resident Destiny Ayala said. “Kind of like keeping in mind of the neighborhood because at the end of the day this is a community and you want to be mindful of your community."

To read Miller's full statement about closing down the festival click here.