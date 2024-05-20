Deep Ellum in Dallas among Top 10 nightlife spots across America, survey finds

Have you ever wondered where the night owls roam in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex when the sun sets?

Photobook company Mixbook recently conducted a fascinating survey in April 2024, reaching out to 3,000 self-proclaimed night owls, each with their own unique after-dark preferences and experiences in about 150 spots nationwide.

According to the survey, the Deep Ellum neighborhood in Dallas is one of the top 10 places that truly comes alive at night.

NBC 5 News

Surveyors ranked Deep Ellum as the ninth most enjoyable place to hang out. They cited a wide array of live music venues, bars, and clubs as the reason for their enjoyment.

Deep Ellum is considered a central point for nightlife. It draws excited crowds who appreciate the diverse music and vibrant street scene, making it a cultural hub.

The Dallas International Film Festival premiered a documentary in April about the groundbreaking "The Church" nightclub in Deep Ellum. North Texas filmmakers Austin Hayes and Timothy Stevens, who were part of the club's "congregation," produced the film.

Top 10 twilight towns for night owls in America

#1: Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada

#2: The French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana

#3: Kailua-Kona on the Big Island in Hawaii

#4: SoHo in Manhattan in New York

#5: Downtown Anchorage, Alaska

#6: Savannah Historic District in Georgia

#7: Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs

#8: Downtown Nashville in Tennessee

#9: Deep Ellum in Dallas

#10: Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii

The full chart and methodology can be found on the company's site.