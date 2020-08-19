Dedicated Volunteer Leaves Final Donation for Mission Arlington

Clarence Fink volunteered his time picking up leftover food at DFW area stadiums and delivering it to Mission Arlington to help feed people in need.

"Because his sense and his heart to serve was like no other," Mission Arlington Executive Director Tillie Burgin said. "Clarence Fink made an impact, not only here, but to thousands he'll never know about."

Fink died earlier this summer at the age of 92. This week his family made a final donation to Mission Arlington.

"Well, we have his car that came yesterday," Burgin said choking back tears. "And there were tears... it still smelled like hot dogs."

Fink used to get thousands of hot dogs from the Rangers and Cowboys stadiums and pack them into his SUV to deliver to Mission Arlington.

"He'd cram those hot dogs and those buns, whatever it was that he could get," Burgin said talking about how full Fink's SUV would get. "You couldn't even see the windows."

NBC 5 profiled Fink two years ago. He said he felt a calling to serve.

"It makes me feel like I'm doing the Lord's work," Fink told NBC 5 tearfully in September 2018.

"That love penetrates," Burgin said of her friend and long-time volunteer. "It's God's love."

Fink's car will continue to be used by Mission Arlington to get food to people who need it.

"I think he'd be really pleased," Burgin said.