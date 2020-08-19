Arlington

Dedicated Volunteer Leaves Final Donation for Mission Arlington

Clarence Fink died this summer at the age of 92 and left one last donation for the place he loved

By Noelle Walker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Clarence Fink volunteered his time picking up leftover food at DFW area stadiums and delivering it to Mission Arlington to help feed people in need.

"Because his sense and his heart to serve was like no other," Mission Arlington Executive Director Tillie Burgin said. "Clarence Fink made an impact, not only here, but to thousands he'll never know about."

Fink died earlier this summer at the age of 92. This week his family made a final donation to Mission Arlington.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 52 mins ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

grand praire 11 hours ago

Your Photos: Massive Fire at Grand Prairie Plastics Plant

"Well, we have his car that came yesterday," Burgin said choking back tears. "And there were tears... it still smelled like hot dogs."

Fink used to get thousands of hot dogs from the Rangers and Cowboys stadiums and pack them into his SUV to deliver to Mission Arlington.

"He'd cram those hot dogs and those buns, whatever it was that he could get," Burgin said talking about how full Fink's SUV would get. "You couldn't even see the windows."

NBC 5 profiled Fink two years ago. He said he felt a calling to serve.

"It makes me feel like I'm doing the Lord's work," Fink told NBC 5 tearfully in September 2018.

"That love penetrates," Burgin said of her friend and long-time volunteer. "It's God's love."

Fink's car will continue to be used by Mission Arlington to get food to people who need it.

"I think he'd be really pleased," Burgin said.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us