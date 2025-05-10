Eddie Garcia lost both his legs above the knee following a 2021 work accident. On Friday, he said he never doubted returning to a job he loves.

Dallas' newest deck park took another step towards completion with the placement of a final piece of a roof for a pavilion on Friday.

The "topping out" ceremony, complete with workers signing the final mass timber beam, is considered a significant milestone in the construction industry.

One of those workers has already exceeded the milestones doctors gave him after an accident that took both of his legs above the knee four years ago.

Eddie Garcia had the birds eye view on Friday, sitting in the cab of the truck attached to a long extended crane that helped drop the piece into place.

"It's a pretty cool view because you’re pretty high, you see everything," Garcia said.

Garcia, 52, only recently returned to a profession he started working in more than 30 years ago.

“Being a bilateral amputee, it’s a whole new world," Garcia said.

Garcia, who was an avid bodybuilder before his accident, has worked through his recovery to not only regain mobility with the aid of custom prosthetics but also share some of his journey through his social media presence.

When NBC 5 first met Garcia in 2022, he was learning how to walk again.

"When you love something so much, you ain’t going to give it up like that," Garcia said then. "You’re not going to give it up that easily.”

He didn't.

Three years later Garcia says he is as busy as ever, with no plans to slow down anytime soon.

Halperin Park is set to open in March 2026, next door to the Dallas Zoo.