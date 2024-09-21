Deck park designed to bridge southern Dallas gets big donation, new name

Nearly 70 years after the construction of I-35 ripped through Oak Cliff, a massive undertaking to mend both a physical and economic divide is crossing the finish line.

Thursday with a vote of 14 to one, Dallas Parks and Recreation Board members accepted a $23 million gift.

It’s considered one of, if not the largest ever, in the city's southern sector.

“This is a park that has had some skepticism. It's been hard. People have thought that it would never happen, and to have someone like the Halperins, Jim and Gail come along and, you know, really get to know them over the last year, get to know us and really understand our heart for the work that we're doing in our community,” said Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation President and CEO April Allen.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

In exchange, what's become known as Southern Gateway Park will officially be named Halperin Park, a nod to the gifter, the Halperin Foundation.

“I was looking for a legacy project for my family for a couple of years,” said Jim Halperin.

Halperin is the co-founder of Heritage Auctions.

He said he sought to fund a park or public building that would benefit an under-resourced community. He landed on the bridge park with the help of his son.

“It has the potential to reunite a community that was torn apart by the highway, and I think it will really improve the area,” he said.

The commitment unlocks an additional $7.5 million in grants. And most importantly, is enough to complete the first phase of construction.

But despite overwhelming support, board member Harrison Blair voted against the deal, raising concerns that the park's name isn't coming from within the community.

“Now, I think it would be political malpractice and governance malpractice to thumb my nose at $23 million. But I do think it's prudent to just take a moment and see are there any opportunities for us to actually get any concessions for people who live in the community who will drive by their park every day," he said during Thursday’s meeting.

Allen insists Oak Cliff is at the heart of the project.

“We have plans for a history walk and an exhibit that really honors people who contribute to Oak Cliff's history but also can kind of tell the story of Oak Cliff before and after the freeway came through and what the impact was. Of course, we intend to make sure this park is really reflective of Oak Cliff,” she said.

Halperin Park is set to open in 2026.