Deceased newborn found on a West Fort Worth lawn, mother may be in need of medical care

A deceased newborn was found on the front lawn of a Fort Worth home Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth Police said they were called to a home on the 5100 block of Birchman Avenue in Arlington Heights where someone walking by spotted the baby's body in a plastic bag near a flower bed and called the police.

Investigators said they believe the little girl had been born only a few hours before she was left on the lawn sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police did not reveal any information about what led to the newborn's death or if they believe the baby girl was deceased when she was left on the lawn. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the infant's cause of death.

Fort Worth Police are asking that anyone who lives in the area near the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Interstate 30 review their home video surveillance for anything that may be helpful in the investigation.

Police have not yet been able to identify the child and also want to be sure the child's mother is not in need of medical care.

Anyone with information that will help identify the child’s mother, family, or any other witnesses is asked to call the police at 682-382-1510 or 682-382-1524.

NBC 5's Maria Guerrero contributed to this report.