Deaths of Man, Woman in West Fort Worth Investigated as a Murder-Suicide

Fort Worth police say the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Wednesday morning were the result of a murder-suicide.

Officers were called just after 11 a.m. to investigate a shooting at Martha's Villa Apartments on the 5900 block of Sam Calloway Road.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived they had to force their way into the apartment where the shots were heard. Once inside, police said they found two people who were dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified them as 67-year-old Debra Franklin and 72-year-old Eugene Tennar.

The medical examiner's office said Franklin was shot in the head and that her death was the result of a homicide and that Tennar took his own life.

Police have not released any further information in the investigation, including any motive, or the relationship between the man and woman.