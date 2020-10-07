Death of Jonathan Price Part of Growing National Conversation

A growing number of people across the country are discussing and paying attention to the happenings in rural Wolfe City.

Outside the gas station, where Officer Sean Lucas shot and killed Jonathan Price, a memorial in Price’s honor continues to grow. But the outpouring of interest in the case stretches far beyond Hunt County or even North Texas. On social media, the hashtag ‘Jonathan Price’ is leading yet another conversation about social justice and policing in America.

“I was not surprised that it happened, I was surprised to see charges brought against the officer,” said activist John Fullinwider, who works with the “Mothers Against Police Brutality.”

Fullinwider said he believes the fact Officer Lucas is facing a murder charge is a good sign but also remains concerned, that like other officers charged and later convicted of murder, Lucas might receive a light sentence.

“The court system, the legal system, it is all really stacked in favor of law enforcement from the start,” said Fullinwider.

Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murdering Botham Jean in 2019 and received a sentence of 10 years.

Attorney Robert Rogers, who represented Guyger is also representing Officer Lucas. But whether Rogers can obtain an equally lenient sentence, like so many parts of the case, is a question yet unanswered.

A funeral service for Price is planned for Saturday at the high school football field in Wolfe City.